Royce & Associates LP Sells 27,500 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.53% of First Foundation worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Foundation by 10.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFWM opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

