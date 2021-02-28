Royce & Associates LP Sells 315,722 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315,722 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.23% of Worthington Industries worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,783,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,607,000 after acquiring an additional 493,110 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $3,205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WOR opened at $63.89 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.