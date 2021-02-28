Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.97% of Sharps Compliance worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,231,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $127,724.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 922,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,636.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897 over the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.03 million and a P/E ratio of 181.74.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

