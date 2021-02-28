Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.12% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.35.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.