Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Short Interest Update

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 90.3% from the January 28th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark purchased 8,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.78 per share, with a total value of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 9,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $195,170. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the third quarter valued at $155,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RMT opened at $11.72 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $12.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.34.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

