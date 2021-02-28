RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $46,425.51 on Major Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 28th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $46,425.51 or 1.00183854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $26.94 million and approximately $75,952.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 580 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

