Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.79 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $17.79 million and $2.83 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.34 or 0.00792640 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030525 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.