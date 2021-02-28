Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

AMN opened at $72.87 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,076 shares of company stock worth $2,934,503 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

