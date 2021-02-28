Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 70,076 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of BorgWarner worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,346,000 after buying an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

