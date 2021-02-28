Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.07 Million Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,589 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of NetScout Systems worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 84,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.