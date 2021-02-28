Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 27,417 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,417 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.94% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 106,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after buying an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

TRHC stock opened at $40.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $966.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.27.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 12,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,608,603.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.