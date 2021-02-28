S4FE (S4F) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.41 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. S4FE has a total market cap of $12.89 million and $2.41 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.81 or 0.00785911 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00030434 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041343 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

