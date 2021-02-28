SAFE DEAL Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00005137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $410,853.16 and approximately $3,717.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.65 or 0.00463719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00074896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000917 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00079312 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00053833 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.00481151 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00195850 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

