SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.0599

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $54.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 24.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,597.38 or 1.00547814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00039855 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.35 or 0.00438167 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.93 or 0.00861090 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00295473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00095830 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002048 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

