SafeInsure Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $214,175.42 and $5,479.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00019473 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004990 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000862 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000897 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001287 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,363,966 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.