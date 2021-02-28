Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 3.48% of Saga Communications worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saga Communications by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

SGA stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 million, a PE ratio of -344.61 and a beta of 0.73. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

