SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,522 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $841,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,632.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,017 shares of company stock worth $4,330,139 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.