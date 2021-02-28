salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its 200 day moving average is $237.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 876,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

