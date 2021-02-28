salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $14.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,085,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.45 and its 200-day moving average is $237.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

