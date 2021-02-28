salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lowered by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.4% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 9,010 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,207,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,444 shares of company stock worth $17,629,599. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.26.

NYSE:CRM traded down $14.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.50. 20,085,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,407,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

