Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

SC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

SC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 773,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,704. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, WS Management Lllp increased its position in Santander Consumer USA by 33.0% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 934,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the period.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

