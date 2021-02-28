SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SAP by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 192.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $11,596,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SAP by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,228,000 after buying an additional 58,543 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $123.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.06. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

