Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SPNS opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,335,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,855,000 after buying an additional 81,135 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 490.5% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 511,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425,203 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Sapiens International by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 486,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

