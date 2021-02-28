Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.86.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SPNS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ SPNS opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.94. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36.
About Sapiens International
Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.
Read More: Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.