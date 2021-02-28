Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,736 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 44,397 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $191,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,918 shares of company stock worth $3,194,415 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LUV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $58.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.