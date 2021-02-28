Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 23,345 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in The Walt Disney by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 64,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.27 and its 200-day moving average is $150.35. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

