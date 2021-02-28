Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 14,916 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,577 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 11,224.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

EIX stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

