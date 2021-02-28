Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

VIG stock opened at $139.21 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

