Scala (XLA) Price Hits $0.0002

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 52.9% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $6,802.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.62 or 0.00461007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00075025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00076103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00079719 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00053706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.36 or 0.00464857 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00198886 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 13,541,829,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,741,829,259 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

