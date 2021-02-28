Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.78.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 31.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $370,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $86.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

