Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Down 96.5% in February

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 96.5% from the January 28th total of 164,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Scopus BioPharma stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.28.

Get Scopus BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan purchased 2,500 shares of Scopus BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 80,475 shares in the company, valued at $820,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,065 shares of company stock valued at $51,096.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

About Scopus BioPharma

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Scopus BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scopus BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.