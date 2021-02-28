Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s 10th Largest Position

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,430 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 56,533 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises about 1.8% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in SEA were worth $24,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its position in SEA by 935.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 46,395 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730,418 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

NYSE SE opened at $235.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of -80.17 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $285.00.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

