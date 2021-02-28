Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $2.86

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Secret has a total market cap of $199.19 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00006231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $200.27 or 0.00436710 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00033854 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.76 or 0.03218109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,080,609 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.