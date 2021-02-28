SEEN (SEEN) Price Hits $8.83 on Exchanges

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $67,691.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SEEN has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One SEEN token can now be bought for approximately $8.83 or 0.00019485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00465213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00077801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00079827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00473849 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00199314 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

SEEN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

