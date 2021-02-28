Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 629.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $67,269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Corning by 1,450.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,032,000 after purchasing an additional 584,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,727.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,254. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Corning stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.20, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

