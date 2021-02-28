Sei Investments Co. Buys 15,893 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,627 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Commvault Systems worth $7,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after buying an additional 146,203 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after buying an additional 212,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Commvault Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 9,429 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Commvault Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 38,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Commvault Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 315,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.38.

Shares of CVLT opened at $63.73 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.26 and a 52 week high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.56, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $437,569.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,262 shares in the company, valued at $9,419,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock worth $1,629,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

