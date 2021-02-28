Sei Investments Co. Buys 8,574 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Sonos worth $8,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonos by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Sonos by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 141,422 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $3,029,259.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,134.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,084 shares of company stock worth $23,552,795 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

SONO stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.61. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

