Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,019 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,586 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $139.45.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.