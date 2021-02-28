Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 120.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,739 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Hancock Whitney worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 72.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,412,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 592,926 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 272.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 435,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,579,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,926,000 after acquiring an additional 294,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 60.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 260,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 248,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

HWC stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

