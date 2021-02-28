Selfkey Price Tops $0.0074 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $29.21 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 38.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

