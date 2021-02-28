Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

In related news, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,926.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Semtech has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.78.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.