Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0161 on Major Exchanges (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $32.19 million and $663,598.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

