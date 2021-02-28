Sentivate Market Capitalization Tops $22.61 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $22.61 million and $242,265.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.59 or 0.00759468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00028929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00041348 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

