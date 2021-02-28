Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

SRP has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Serco Group plc (SRP.L) alerts:

In other Serco Group plc (SRP.L) news, insider Roy A. Gardner purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

SRP traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 130 ($1.70). 9,593,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,018. Serco Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group plc (SRP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.