Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) (LON:SRP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33 ($2.40).

SRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group plc (SRP.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of LON:SRP traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 130 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 9,593,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,018. The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. Serco Group plc has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Serco Group plc (SRP.L)’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

In other Serco Group plc (SRP.L) news, insider Roy A. Gardner bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

Serco Group plc (SRP.L) Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

