Serum (SRM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $222.25 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Serum has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market cap of $222.25 million and approximately $190.29 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.44 or 0.00010201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.40 or 0.00457620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00071769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00074912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00080726 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.82 or 0.00460875 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00206647 BTC.

About Serum

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

