SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) Short Interest Update

SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 89.0% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SESI opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09. SES Solar has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

SES Solar Company Profile

SES Solar Inc develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs.

