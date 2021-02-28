Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 14,300 Shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.05% of The Michaels Companies worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 64.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Michaels Companies by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on MIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Michaels Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

MIK stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

