Seven Eight Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after buying an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,678,000 after buying an additional 291,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after buying an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 102,550 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.05. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

