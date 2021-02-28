Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $1.01 Million in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 399.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,312 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

