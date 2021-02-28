Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

